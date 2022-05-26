UNUS SED LEO Price Down 2.3% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00016612 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and $6.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00218689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002055 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006777 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.