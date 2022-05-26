Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.