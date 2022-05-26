Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.49

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UETMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.