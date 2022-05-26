United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UTHR opened at $228.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $229.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

