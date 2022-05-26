Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.08

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 7587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 403,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after buying an additional 274,450 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $5,101,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 220,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,535,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

