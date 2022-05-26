Uniswap Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00017461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $211.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 718,889,312 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

