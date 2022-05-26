UniLayer (LAYER) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $444,614.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,530,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

