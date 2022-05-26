UniFarm Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,121.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. UniFarm has a market cap of $150,922.01 and approximately $35,121.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

