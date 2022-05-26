Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,392,807 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.