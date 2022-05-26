UBS Group Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €47.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €39.00 ($41.49) to €47.50 ($50.53) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($44.68) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.36.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.7014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

