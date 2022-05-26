Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Cap Achieves $136,615.80

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $136,615.80 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 154.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.53 or 1.11596758 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00025527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 459.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00505283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

