two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in TWO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TWO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TWO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in TWO by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TWO in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,175. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

