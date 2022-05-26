TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $724,832.17

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $724,832.17 and $55,162.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,467,095,486 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

