Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TGVSF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Tryg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

