TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $605.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 237,412 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $2,900,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 71,775 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.