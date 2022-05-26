Truist Financial Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $155.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $126.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.58. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.