Truist Financial Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $317.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $384.00.

NYSE TFX opened at $283.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.12 and a 200-day moving average of $321.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

