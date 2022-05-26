Truist Financial Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $145.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.70.

NYSE:SQ opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. Square has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.3% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

