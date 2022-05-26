Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Trading 10% Higher

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87. 1,491,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 777,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,991,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,362.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

