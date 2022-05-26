TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will announce $24.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $20.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $105.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $111.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.96 million, with estimates ranging from $106.32 million to $127.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,288. The firm has a market cap of $449.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

