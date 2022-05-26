Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.00. Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 20,250 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62.
About Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS)
