Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Announces Earnings Results

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TGAN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 96,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of -1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

