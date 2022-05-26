Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $3,854.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

