TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.