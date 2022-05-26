TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.40).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

LON TCAP opened at GBX 122 ($1.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £962.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.29. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 216.15 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($60,905.02).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.