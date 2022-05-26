Toncoin Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $8.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.28 or 1.40569244 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 488.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

