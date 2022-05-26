Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TOL opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.