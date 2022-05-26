Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

