TokenClub (TCT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.27 Million

TokenClub (TCT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenClub has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

