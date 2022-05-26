Toby Bradbury Buys 50,000 Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM) Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) insider Toby Bradbury purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,100.04).

RMM stock opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.31) on Thursday. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a market capitalization of £39.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.02.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

About Rambler Metals and Mining (Get Rating)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.