Toby Bradbury Buys 50,000 Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM) Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) insider Toby Bradbury purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,100.04).
RMM stock opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.31) on Thursday. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a market capitalization of £39.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.02.
