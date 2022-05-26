TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,787,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

