Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.96.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th.
TSE TWM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.49. The company had a trading volume of 438,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,893. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.30. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.58.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
