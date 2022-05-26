Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,269 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. MGM Growth Properties makes up 0.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE MGP remained flat at $$41.64 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

