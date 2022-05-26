Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.7% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 207,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

