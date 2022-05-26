THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $2.72 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $901.00 million and $141.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 207.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,979.68 or 1.59774014 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 399.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00502957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

