TheStreet Lowers United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UAMY stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

