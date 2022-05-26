TheStreet Lowers United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) to D+

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the third quarter worth $95,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.