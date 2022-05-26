TheStreet Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to D+

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.84.

NYSE SHOP opened at $333.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a one year low of $308.06 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $530.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.01.

Shares of Shopify are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

