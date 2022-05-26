The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,824. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

