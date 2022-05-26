The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.90.
TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
TD traded up C$1.81 on Friday, reaching C$95.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,829. The stock has a market cap of C$173.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$95.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
