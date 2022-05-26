The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.18

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 177839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWGAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

