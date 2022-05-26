The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $4,020,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

