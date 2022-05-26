The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Nassem Ziyad Acquires 2,035 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.32.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Middleby by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Middleby by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Middleby by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

