The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 97,170 shares.The stock last traded at $24.96 and had previously closed at $24.77.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $5,337,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.