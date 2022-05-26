The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 97,170 shares.The stock last traded at $24.96 and had previously closed at $24.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,844,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $5,337,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.