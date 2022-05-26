The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 on July 7th

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LWDB opened at GBX 798.75 ($10.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.50). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 798.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 792.37.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

In other news, insider Trish Houston bought 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £5,387.94 ($6,779.84). Also, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £112,050 ($140,996.60).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.