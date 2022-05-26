The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 193.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

