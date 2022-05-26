The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.32). Howard Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.
NYSE:HHC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.11. 10,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.38.
Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
