The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.32). Howard Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.11. 10,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

