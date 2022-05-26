The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Ann Marie Campbell Sells 11,293 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HD opened at $293.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.99. The company has a market cap of $303.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

