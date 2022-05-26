The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $420.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.13.

Shares of DE opened at $342.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.14 and its 200-day moving average is $376.86. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

