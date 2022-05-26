The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,078 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $314.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

